South Africa: Border Management Authority Refutes Claims of Inefficiency At OR Tambo

Border Management Authority (BMA) Commissioner, Dr Michael Masiapato, has refuted claims regarding the functionality and efficiency of the OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) passenger movement processing system.

The BMA has noted with concern several erroneous reports suggesting that systemic transitions are taking place at ORTIA in Gauteng. The authority said these false reports have caused unnecessary concern among travellers and stakeholders.

Masiapato denied the allegations and reaffirmed the authority's commitment to maintaining a robust, secure and efficient border management system.

"The current processing systems at BMA Immigration services is fully operational and designed to handle the high volume of traffic efficiently.

"There are no system challenges at ORTIA or any of our ports, contrary to the claims made in the public domain. Our records indicate that average processing times at ORTIA remain within acceptable international standards.

"We continuously monitor and analyse processing times to identify and address any potential bottlenecks," Masiapato said.

The BMA said it prioritises law enforcement activities at all ports, as well as the safety and security of all individuals entering and exiting the country.

"Our systems incorporate advanced security features to detect and prevent unauthorised entry. The BMA also collaborates closely with various stakeholders such as Airports Company South Africa and customs authorities to ensure a seamless border management process.

"We encourage the public to rely on official communications from the BMA for accurate information," the BMA said in a statement.