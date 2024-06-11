Ethiopia Greatly Values Its Brics Membership, Says Foreign Minister Taye

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia greatly values its BRICS membership, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Taye Atske Selassie at BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting held in Russia.

The foreign minister is participating in the BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs and International Relations meeting taking place in Nizhny Novgorod, Russian Federation from 10-11 June 2024.

In his remarks, Taye emphasized that Ethiopia greatly values its BRICS membership.

The minister highlighted the various measures Ethiopia has taken to enhance its active role in the BRICS family in line with its national development priorities, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Taye also stated that as the most pressing transnational issues cannot be addressed by any single institutions alone, renewed and genuine global partnership is not a choice but a necessity.

The importance of promoting collective solutions rooted in effective multilateralism and putting development at the center of the global discourse were given emphasis, he said.

The minister further stressed the urgent need to retool multilateral institutions, and an increased development financing and debt relief, in order to address and accommodate the legitimate interests of developing countries.

He also reaffirmed Ethiopia's resolve to the collective pursuit of peace and progress, inclusive and sustainable development, as well as effective multilateralism.