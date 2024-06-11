Zimbabwe: Two Artisanal Miners Killed in Underground Explosion

11 June 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Freedom Mupanedemo

Two artisanal miners were killed while three others were injured after explosives detonated in a shaft where they were extracting gold ore at Dohwe Mine in Mberengwa around midday yesterday.

Midlands Provincial Police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident.

"It is alleged that James Ndebele (38) of Maglas Township in Zvishavane and Alfred Hobe (19) of Village Bricks under Chief Bvute in Mberengwa were working underground in a mine shaft while three other miners were working outside," said Inspector Mahoko.

"While working, Hove asked for fire to light up a cigarette and one of the miners who were outside threw a piece of a burning log into the shaft. The log landed on top of explosives and they blew up, killing Ndebele and Hove instantly."

Inspector Mahoko said the other miners who were outside the shaft sustained injuries after being hit by flying objects caused by the explosion.

"The matter was reported to the police and investigations are still in progress. We urge artisanal miners to observe all safety precautions to avoid such accidents," said Inspector Mahoko.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.