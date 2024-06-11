Somalia: Somali President Hassan Sheikh Meets With Norway's PM in Oslo

Oslo, Norway — The President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre, in Oslo.

The meeting, which took place at the Prime Minister's Office, was part of President Mohamud's three-day working visit to Norway.

During the meeting, President Mohamud updated Prime Minister Støre on the significant progress that Somalia has made, particularly in the areas of security and governance.

He also discussed the Federal Government of Somalia's unwavering commitment to ending the war against the Al-Shabaab and ensuring the stability of the country and the region. President Mohamud emphasized the importance of international cooperation in these efforts and thanked Norway for its continued support.

Prime Minister Støre, in turn, praised the progress made by the Federal Government of Somalia and reaffirmed Norway's commitment to supporting Somalia in its reconstruction and recovery efforts. He highlighted the importance of stability in Somalia for regional security and commended the Federal Government's efforts in this regard.

The meeting between President Mohamud and Prime Minister Støre underscores the strong bilateral relationship between Somalia and Norway and their shared commitment to promoting peace and stability in Somalia and the wider region.

The discussions also provided an opportunity for both leaders to explore new avenues of cooperation and to reaffirm their countries' mutual commitment to working together to address common challenges.

President Mohamud's visit to Norway and his meeting with Prime Minister Støre are a testament to the growing partnership between the two countries.

As Somalia continues its journey towards stability and development, the support of Norway and other international partners will be crucial in ensuring that the progress made is sustained and that the Somali people can look forward to a brighter future.