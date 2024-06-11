Kenya: President Ruto Holds Talks With Uhuru On Concerns Regarding His Office, Staff

11 June 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto has formed a team to address concerns raised by retired president Uhuru Kenyatta over his office and staff establishment.

According to State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed, this follows talks between the two leaders.

"This morning, President William Ruto had a conversation with his predecessor in office, the 4th President, President Uhuru Kenyatta, regarding concerns about facilitating the functioning of the retired President's office," he stated.

"President Ruto has consequently constituted a team, led by the Head of Public Service, to immediately address all the issues raised, including the location of the retired President's office and the attendant staff establishment."

The decision was made during a cabinet meeting where Head of Public Service Felix Koskei was tasked to head the team that will also look at entire requirement package allocated to Kenyatta.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.