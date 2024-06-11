Kenya: President Ruto Holds Talks With Uhuru On Concerns Regarding His Office, Staff

Nairobi — President William Ruto has formed a team to address concerns raised by retired president Uhuru Kenyatta over his office and staff establishment.

According to State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed, this follows talks between the two leaders.

"This morning, President William Ruto had a conversation with his predecessor in office, the 4th President, President Uhuru Kenyatta, regarding concerns about facilitating the functioning of the retired President's office," he stated.

"President Ruto has consequently constituted a team, led by the Head of Public Service, to immediately address all the issues raised, including the location of the retired President's office and the attendant staff establishment."

The decision was made during a cabinet meeting where Head of Public Service Felix Koskei was tasked to head the team that will also look at entire requirement package allocated to Kenyatta.