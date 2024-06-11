South Africa: Johannesburg Water to Be Impacted By Rand Water Maintenance

Johannesburg Water has reminded customers to store enough water in preparation for the upcoming one-month planned maintenance to be undertaken by Rand Water.

This as Rand Water will be conducting extensive maintenance on its infrastructure from 22 June to 29 July 2024 to improve reliability and efficiency of water infrastructure.

The maintenance work will affect Johannesburg Water's systems that are supplied by the Palmiet and Eikenhof pump stations, and the Daleside Booster Station.

The work will impact some of its customer's systems, including Johannesburg Water and other municipalities and industries.

The systems to be impacted during the maintenance period include all Sandton and Midrand systems, the South Hills Tower, as well as the Alexandra Park, Randjieslaagte, and Linksfield reservoirs.

"This kind of preventative maintenance is imperative to make Rand Water's systems more efficient and reliable for their customers, such as Johannesburg Water. During this time, Johannesburg Water customers will be impacted by low pressure to no water supply.

"Johannesburg Water will make arrangements for alternative water supply at strategic areas like hospitals, clinics, schools, municipal offices, police stations and shopping centres. However, residents are encouraged to store water in preparation for the maintenance," said Johannesburg Water.

During the maintenance period, pumping at Rand Water's Palmiet Pumpstation - which feeds several of Johannesburg Water's systems - will be reduced as follows: