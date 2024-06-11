South Africa: Operation Shanela Nets 1,287 Suspects

Operation Shanela has resulted in the arrest of over 1 200 people in the North West.

Police operations, in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies and role players aimed at preventing and combatting crime, resulted in the arrest of 1 278 suspects for various offences over the 3 - 9 June period.

"The suspects were, among others, arrested for crimes such as rape, murder, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH), house and business robberies, malicious damage to property, burglary at residential and business premises, possession of drugs, theft out of/from motor vehicle and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs," said the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Of the 1 278 suspects, 379 were apprehended during raids and 52 suspected undocumented persons were taken in for processing by immigration officials.

The arrests were effected during stop and searches, road blocks, patrols, vehicle check points, visiting and inspecting of licensed liquor premises and second-hand goods dealers and tracing of wanted suspects, among others.

During the operations, a variety of drugs, 17 cell phones, six firearms, 18 rounds of ammunition and other items were confiscated.

As part of enforcement of the Liquor Act, 1989, a total of 24 illegal liquor outlets / shebeens were shut down.

North West Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, thanked all role players for their continued efforts to ensure safer communities.

Since inception in May 2023, Operation Shanela consists of regular stop and searches, roadblocks, vehicle check points, high visibility patrols including foot patrols, the tracing of wanted suspects with a focus of murder and rape suspects, compliance inspections at liquor outlets and second hand good dealers.