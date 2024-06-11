South Africa: Clock Ticking As Big SA Parties Scramble to Meet Deadline for First Parliament Sitting

South Africa Parliament building
11 June 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Queenin Masuabi

Political parties are moving with haste to expedite the terms of the government of national unity ahead of the National Assembly sitting on Friday. There has been no clear agreement between the two biggest parties, ANC and DA, but a meeting that kicked off at 11am will be crucial in determining a way forward.

A meeting between the DA and ANC is currently underway, according to DA national spokesperson Solly Malatsi.

The DA concluded its Federal Council meeting on Tuesday morning, where they mulled over the formation of a new government. The bone of contention was the ANC's stance to include as many of the smaller parties as possible, which could place the DA in a weaker position.

The meeting started Monday and adjourned at 3am, to resume between 7am and 9am on Tuesday.

It is understood that a chief concern of the DA is that an agreement of this nature could threaten the party's position of kingmakers in the pact. The other issue will be around how positions will be split between the many parties, especially when it comes to ministerial positions.

Daily Maverick understands that the ANC is pondering the possibility of working with smaller parties which have seats in the National Assembly.

An ANC National Executive Committee member explained that there is a strong push to include Al Jama-ah and Good, as both parties have worked harmoniously with them in the past and are trusted allies.

However, Al Jama-ah has raised concerns about the ANC working with the DA. Party president...

