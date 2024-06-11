Ethiopia: FM Taye Confers With Chinese, South African Counterparts

Addis Ababa — Foreign Affairs Minister Ambassador Taye Atske-Selassie held very productive discussion with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi and Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia.

Foreign Minister Taye and Chines Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi exchanged views on how to further deepen the "All Weather Strategic Partnership" of the two countries in many areas of cooperation.

Similarly, ambassador Taye discussed bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest with South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation. The two ministers also exchanged views on how to implement the strategic partnership agreement, according to Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Ambassador Taye Atske-Selassie is participating in the BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs and International Relations meeting taking place in Nizhny Novgorod, the Russian Federation from 10-11 June 2024.

This is the first meeting of foreign ministers since the expansion of BRICS in 2023.

Addressing the meeting, the Minister emphasized that Ethiopia greatly values its BRICS membership.

He highlighted the various measures Ethiopia has taken to enhance its active role in the BRICS family in line with its national development priorities.

Ambassador Taye also reaffirmed Ethiopia's resolve to the collective pursuit of peace and progress, inclusive and sustainable development, as well as effective multilateralism.