Eritrea: Festival of Asmara College of Education

11 June 2024
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — The 11th annual festival of the Asmara College of Education concluded on June 9, showcasing a variety of programs that highlight the advancements in quality education and the development of the teaching profession.

This year's festival, themed "Professional Teacher Produces Quality Generations," featured an array of educational, sports, and cultural activities, along with vocational and academic presentations.

Dr. Yonas Mesfun, the Dean of the College, emphasized the importance of integrating extracurricular activities with standard education to foster the growth of both students and teachers. He also praised the efforts of those who played pivotal roles in the successful execution of the festival.

Mr. Abrhaley Asefaw, a representative from the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students at the college, highlighted the festival's role in promoting competitiveness and facilitating the exchange of experiences among students, as well as in discovering their talents.

The event also included the presentation of awards to winners of various competitions.

