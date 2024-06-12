Rwanda: UNHCR Should Advance the Rights of Refugees Instead of Undermining Rwanda's Welcoming Policy

11 June 2024
Government of Rwanda (Kigali)
press release

Kigali — UNHCR is lying. The organisation seems intent on presenting fabricated allegations to U.K. courts about Rwanda's treatment of asylum seekers, while still partnering with us to bring African migrants from Libya to safety in Rwanda through the Emergency Transit Mechanism.

Our understanding is that one of the cases that the UNCHR has referred to relates to a man who was denied asylum in the Seychelles. Following this judgement, the UNHCR in South Africa unilaterally decided he should be given asylum in Rwanda. The Government of Rwanda was neither consulted prior to this decision, nor have we had any contact from the UNHCR about this case since.

This is just one in a series of wholly unserious allegations that have been levelled against us by the UNHCR. Another absurd claim was that Rwanda was denying asylum to a group of Burundians - who in fact did not ever claim asylum but instead were found to have breached Rwandan immigration laws. This is made all the more ridiculous when you consider the fact that Rwanda currently provides refuge to tens of thousands of our Burundian neighbours who have sought safety in our country.

Other false allegations relate to people with legal status in other countries arriving in Rwanda, neither meeting our entry requirements for visitors nor claiming asylum, or people leaving Rwanda entirely of their own volition. Again, these are not examples of refoulement. As we have said time and again, Rwanda does not refoule asylum seekers.

The UNHCR seems intent on undermining the safety of Rwanda within U.K. courts. A challenge which is even more unbelievable given that Rwanda has entered into binding agreements with the U.K. to process migrants and asylum seekers, building upon our already proven record of providing safety to those fleeing conflict.

Rwanda remains committed to upholding all of our obligations as signatories to the refugee convention. We will continue to provide safety and opportunity to those fleeing conflict, as we have done for the last thirty years.

Read the original article on Rwanda Govt.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Government of Rwanda. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.