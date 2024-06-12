Morocco Re-Elected to UN Committee On Rights of Persons With Disabilities

Rabat — The Kingdom of Morocco has been re-elected, in the person of Abdelmajid Makni, to the United Nation Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UN CPRD) for a second term, in elections held on the occasion of the 17th Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, held on June 11-13, 2024, in New York.

The Moroccan candidacy was elected by 137 votes in the first round, among fifteen candidates vying for the nine vacant posts for the period 2025-2028, according to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.

This re-election reflects the high degree of trust enjoyed by the Kingdom's role in the protection and promotion of human rights in the international community, thanks to the far-sighted reforms launched by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, the press release added.

It also comes just a few weeks before the Kingdom's re-election to a new term on the Human Rights Committee on May 29, 2024, and its re-election to a new term on the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights on April 6, 2024.

Morocco's re-election to this important body also attests to the credibility of the Kingdom's action to protect the rights of people with disabilities, as part of the High Solicitude with which His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, surrounds these people.

Abdelmajid Makni, a committed civil society player and former member of the National Human Rights Council, has in-depth expertise in promoting the rights of people with disabilities.

Thanks to his experience, Makni is regularly called upon for its proven expertise in the fields of inclusion and protection of the rights of disabled people.

The Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities is a body of 18 independent experts, recognized for their integrity, competence and experience in the field of disability rights.

This treaty body is in charge of monitoring the implementation of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities by States Parties, and for issuing recommendations to strengthen the application of its provisions.