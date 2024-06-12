Rwanda: Kagame Attends High-Level Conference On Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza

President Paul Kagame attended the high-level conference on "Call for Action: Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza," convened by His Majesty King Abdullah II Ibn Al-Hussein of Jordan, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt and UN Secretary-General António Guterres, on Tuesday, June 11.

The event brings together key actors involved in the response to the crisis in Gaza, including representatives and leaders from the region, the United Nations and other humanitarian agencies, to discuss pressing issues regarding the rapid deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza.

" The powers, means, and capacity represented in this room today cannot fail to prompt immediate action to bring an end to the terrible suffering of countless innocent civilians as we are seeing every day.'" President #Kagame at the high-level conference on "Call for Action:... pic.twitter.com/79aeE8feE5-- Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA) (@rbarwanda) June 11, 2024

Kagame said the problem at hand is very complex but it is not insurmountable. He urged for a sense of heightened urgency, by the world, to join hands to find a lasting solution.

He said: "The powers, means, and capacity represented in this room today cannot fail to prompt immediate action to bring an end to the terrible suffering of countless innocent civilians as we are seeing every day. It moves us deeply and we are here to offer our modest contribution to the tiniest diplomatic and mediation initiatives of various countries and organisations to achieve a cease fire in Gaza.

"These efforts that have been ongoing must be acknowledged and supported so that we see tangible results as quickly as possible to ensure the protection of children and their families and the alleviation of their devastating circumstances."