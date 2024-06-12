South Africa: Cosatu Western Cape Is Shocked By Another Workplace Accident

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) has learnt with shock and dismay about the explosion that claimed the life of one worker and seriously injured two others at the Nova Feeds premises in Malmesbury.

The explosion happened on Monday just after 3pm.

COSATU sends its heartfelt condolences to the families and the colleagues of the deceased and wishes the injured workers a speedy recovery.

We call on the authorities and law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate this matter to ensure that justice prevails. The employer must be held liable for any negligence and/or criminal conduct that resulted in this horrific tragedy.

COSATU hopes the owners of the company will have the decency to look after the family of the deceased and injured workers and take full responsibility for any loss of earnings.

We will be engaging the Department of Employment and Labour and the Compensation Fund for Occupational Injuries and Diseases to ensure justice is done and the relief due to the workers and family of the deceased is expedited as required by law.

Workers sell their labour and not their lives; they deserve better.

COSATU reiterates its call on workers to unite to ensure that employers do not put profits before the health and safety of workers.