South Africa: Cosatu Western Cape Is Shocked By Another Workplace Accident

11 June 2024
Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) has learnt with shock and dismay about the explosion that claimed the life of one worker and seriously injured two others at the Nova Feeds premises in Malmesbury.

The explosion happened on Monday just after 3pm.

COSATU sends its heartfelt condolences to the families and the colleagues of the deceased and wishes the injured workers a speedy recovery.

We call on the authorities and law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate this matter to ensure that justice prevails. The employer must be held liable for any negligence and/or criminal conduct that resulted in this horrific tragedy.

COSATU hopes the owners of the company will have the decency to look after the family of the deceased and injured workers and take full responsibility for any loss of earnings.

We will be engaging the Department of Employment and Labour and the Compensation Fund for Occupational Injuries and Diseases to ensure justice is done and the relief due to the workers and family of the deceased is expedited as required by law.

Workers sell their labour and not their lives; they deserve better.

COSATU reiterates its call on workers to unite to ensure that employers do not put profits before the health and safety of workers.

Read the original article on COSATU.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Congress of South African Trade Unions. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.