Angola: Mining and Street Vending Exacerbate Child Labor in Huila

Lubango — The National Children's Institute (INAC) denounced Tuesday the worsening use of minors in gold mining in Jamba and Chipindo municipality, central Huila province, a practice that represents one of the most flagrant forms of child labor in the region.

This action, according to INAC director Inês Pimentel, has already resulted in the death by burial of two children aged nine and 11, two months ago, in the municipality of Jamba, 315 kilometers east of Lubango.

Speaking to ANGOP about the World Day against Child Labor to be marked on June 12, the INAC official spoke of the need for more attention to be given to the fundamental rights of children, including a safe childhood, access to education and health, and ensuring that they are free from exploitation and other violations.

Inês Pimentel said the use of child labor in Huila extends "frighteningly" to street vending and markets, aggregate quarries, shoeshine boys and warehouses as dockworkers.

The choice of children, according to the source, is for profit and cheap labor, as children usually demand less than adults.

"We are making a serious fight against child labor, because there are many children involved and our support is the National Action Plan for the Eradication of Child Labor (PANET)," The INAC official said.

According to Inês Pimentel, it is often implied that children contribute to the family income, but in fact they end up reproducing the family's cycle of poverty, since child labor harms learning, as it takes children out of school and makes them vulnerable in terms of health, exposure to violence, sexual harassment, intense physical effort and accidents.

The official admitted that there is no study on how many children are in this condition in the province, however, authorities are preventing children under the age of 14 from being forced to work and punishing offenders.

"One of the measures we suggest is to advise people to avoid buying products and services provided by children, to discourage child labor and stop the constant reproduction of this practice," Pimentel said.

June 12 was established as World Day against Child Labor to raise awareness about the violation of children's rights and its harmful effects on the physical and emotional development of these young people.