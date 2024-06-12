Rwanda Civil Society Deploys Over 300 Observers for July Elections

The Rwanda Civil Society Platform (RCSP) will deploy 310 observers for the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections, The New Times has learned. The campaigns for the approved candidates will begin on June 22 and conclude on July 13, with voting scheduled from July 14 to 15.

Angelique Kabeza, the Executive Secretary of RCSP, said that the observers will undergo refresher training next week.

"The observers will be deployed to different parts of the country to ensure that elections are transparent, free, and fair," she said.

Civil society groups have emphasised the importance of their involvement in observing elections to protect citizens' rights.

"We have requested accreditation from the National Electoral Commission for our observers. This will be followed by refresher training. We prepared a list of 310 observers to be deployed in all 30 districts of the country," Kabeza explained.

The observers will monitor various aspects, including the preparation of polling rooms, voter privacy, security at polling stations, and any issues of intimidation or rigging. "There are different criteria that observers will be looking at to ensure voters' rights are respected," Kabeza noted.

Evariste Murwanashyaka, Programme Manager of the Umbrella of Human Rights Organisations in Rwanda (CLADHO), urged local leaders and security organs to protect candidates' rights to campaign.

"Previously, we heard of cases where a candidate was derailed in their campaign activities. All candidates should have equal rights and opportunities during the campaign. Local leaders should give them space," he said. He also urged candidates to present their plans and manifestos without distorting the image of their opponents.

Murwanashyaka emphasised that voters should adhere to electoral guidelines. "If you support a particular political party or independent candidate, you should not attack members of other parties. Education programs should be disseminated through media and community channels to educate people about election guidelines. Local leaders have a significant role in educating grassroots communities about voting requirements," he added.

Eric Ndushabandi, a political scientist and founder of the Centre of Research and Training on Human Rights and Democracy for Peace, highlighted the need for citizens to be vigilant against populism and demagoguery.

"Citizens should be strict to detect populism and demagogues and ensure that campaigns are not based on negative ideologies that could jeopardise stability, unity, and peaceful coexistence," he said. Ndushabandi stressed the importance of civic and political education in preparing citizens to propose sustainable solutions to societal problems.

Ndushabandi also noted the critical role of civil society organizations (CSOs) in engaging with the National Electoral Commission and candidates to promote transparent, free, and fair elections.

"CSOs should play a watchdog role, evaluating the legal framework for elections, engaging with candidates, and ensuring that citizens' informed demands are considered in political manifestos and programs," he said. He added that CSOs should offer neutral and non-partisan civic education programs, monitor irregularities, and engage in constructive dialogue with concerned parties.

A peaceful election process, Ndushabandi reiterated, depends on the overall political environment, legal framework, and respect for diversity and tolerance. He noted Rwanda's progress in ensuring respect for diversity, security, zero tolerance for impunity, and effective policing to prevent violent language and practices during elections.

"Candidates should be reminded of regulations and the code of conduct that focus on general interest and tolerance. Rwanda has made good progress in ensuring the respect of diversity and offering security to all," he added.

Ndushabandi also highlighted the role of good governance and effective security bodies in allowing citizens to claim their rights through legal and social channels rather than conflict.

"People are eager to go to court and denounce issues through social media instead of resorting to violence, thanks to the effective governance of the Rwanda Government. The risk of unpeaceful elections is very low or zero," he concluded.