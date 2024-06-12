East Africa: What Is the Fate of East Africa's Got Talent?

In 2019, Rwanda participated in regional talent search, 'East Africa's Got Talent', joining Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania to participate in the art showcase which was aimed to uplift talents across the region.

The show, a brainchild of Tanzanian based media powerhouse, Clouds Media, in partnership with Britain's 'Got Talent', attracted thousands of regional talents, from comedians and dancers (traditional and modern) to performing artists and musicians, all who hoped to take a shot on the $50,000 grand prize.

Rwandan children's traditional dance troupe Intayoberana were the first local talents to reach the final stage of the competition, finishing second, while Uganda's singing duo and siblings Esther and Ezekiel Muteesasira won the inaugural talent contest.

The duo was announced after a stimulating televised grand finale at Catholic University auditorium in Nairobi, Kenya.

However, this, just like many other events, disappeared after just one edition, after the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic halted all outdoor entertainment activities globally in 2020.

It's been years since life returned to the new normal, but East Africa's Got Talent is nowhere to be seen on Rwanda's social calendar, which is the same case to Uganda, Kenya or Tanzania among other African countries that benefited from the competition.

The New Times understands that Covid19 outbreak and closure of public gatherings affected the event's fundamental process in East Africa, a move that halted its progress in the region.

According to a trusted source who is among organizers of the event, the pandemic also affected the legal framework on how local organizers had engaged with the event's licensing entity, Simon Cowell's company, and Got Talent Global, which also affected the whole event.

"If you remember, Covid19 meant we put the event on hold and it affected some legal framework on how we had engaged with the licensing entity and Got Talent Global. We are trying to see how to revive it but it may take some time," the source told The New Times, adding that he is unsure about the fate of the event.

In 2021, reports also circulated that the two siblings Esther and Ezekiel Mutesasira from Uganda who won Season One of the competitions, had not yet received the cash prize of $50, 000.

This was after the duo took to their Facebook page and revealed that they have been trying to claim the prize money with no success.

"It is you that did vote for us, we had lost hope but by God's grace, we won the EAGT competitions. Today we still haven't received the winner's prize money, it's very sad. 2 years of wait. Hey beloved ones, we are beyond frustrated. We are writing this to seek speedy resolution to the delayed release of East Africa Got Talent $50,000 cash prize that was supposed to be given to us winners," they wrote.

The competition offered a platform for participants of all ages throughout four East African countries of Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, and Rwanda to showcase their talents.

Award-wining Kenyan journalist Jeff Koinange, Ugandan radio host Gaetano Kagwa, Tanzanian songbird Vanessa Mdee, and Jamaican-Rwandan deejay and emcee Makeda Mahadeo formed the panel of four judges of the show which was hosted by celebrated Ugandan comedian Anne Kansiime.

The EAGT was put together by Tanzanian Clouds TV, Coca-Cola, Safaricom, and Rapid Blue, a South African production company behind the 'South Africa Got Talent'.

The show, which is part of 'Got Talent' Africa franchise, started in 2014 by English television personality, entrepreneur, and record executive Simon Cowell,