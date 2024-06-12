Rwanda: No Dream Is Too Big for Rwanda. Amahoro Stadium Is Proof

opinion

Rwandans are excited to finally see the dream of an up-to-standards modern stadium come to life in their country, most likely to be the best in the region.

The new Amahoro Stadium has been under renovation and upgraded from a capacity of 25,000 to over 45,000 since mid-2022.

Who would have seen Rwanda during the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi and thought the country would ever be functional, let alone invest in sports? The same stadium served as a camp for thousands of internally displaced Tutsi who were hiding from the killers.

Today, the majestic Amahoro, which means 'peace' in Kinyarwanda, stands right next to the BK Arena - also one of the best on the continent.

The message the two venues send is that for Rwanda, there can never be a dream too big. There are many milestones the country has achieved that may have seemed impossible to the world before. Rwanda is now setting the global bar.

Rwandans have built their unity despite the unspeakable, and with world-class infrastructure like Amahoro Stadium, it shows there is nothing they cannot achieve working together.

Rwanda is leading in bridging the gender gap, whereas three decades ago, women couldn't even own land by law. Notable achievements have also been registered in the areas of education, technology, agriculture and health to name a few.

Rwanda didn't wait for external validation to begin dreaming, as their recovery is rooted in their Rwandanness. No one should the glowing Amahoro for a final destination. It is only the beginning.