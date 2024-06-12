South Africa: Gauteng Police Arrested One Suspect Who Is Linked to the Murder of Two Children and Two Other People in Soshanguve

11 June 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The police in Gauteng have arrested one suspect, aged 35, who is linked to the alleged murder of two girls, aged four and seven years, as well as two other people in Soshanguve on 02, June 2024. The suspect was arrested in Akasia on Sunday, 09 June 2024, after the detectives have been working hard to trace the suspects. Police also recovered a vehicle that was allegedly used during the commission of crime.

More suspects might be arrested on this case, pending further investigation.

The arrested suspect is expected to appear before Pretoria North Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 12 June 2024, facing four counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder.

The team of detectives, led by Gauteng Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Crime Detection, Major General Mbuso Khumalo, has been working with diligence to apprehend the suspects who are behind the heinous crime where two girls were burned inside their home.

The search for other suspects is continuing.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.