South Africa: Gauteng Police Arrested One Suspect Who Is Linked to the Murder of Two Children and Two Other People in Soshanguve

press release

The police in Gauteng have arrested one suspect, aged 35, who is linked to the alleged murder of two girls, aged four and seven years, as well as two other people in Soshanguve on 02, June 2024. The suspect was arrested in Akasia on Sunday, 09 June 2024, after the detectives have been working hard to trace the suspects. Police also recovered a vehicle that was allegedly used during the commission of crime.

More suspects might be arrested on this case, pending further investigation.

The arrested suspect is expected to appear before Pretoria North Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 12 June 2024, facing four counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder.

The team of detectives, led by Gauteng Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Crime Detection, Major General Mbuso Khumalo, has been working with diligence to apprehend the suspects who are behind the heinous crime where two girls were burned inside their home.

The search for other suspects is continuing.