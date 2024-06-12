South Africa: Western Cape Detectives Charge Two Suspects for Khayelitsh Multiple Murder Case

11 June 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

As part of ongoing investigations into the murder of three children and a 30 year old man as well as nine attempted murders in Khayelitsha on Saturday, Provincial Serious Violent Crime detectives have charged two suspects on Tuesday. The suspects aged 24 and 28 are facing murder and attempted murder charges and will appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's court on Friday.

With the investigation unfolding, the possibility of more arrests and further charges being pursued cannot be ruled out.

Western Cape Serious Violent Crime detectives have been hard at work following a shooting incident that was perpetrated by gunmen at a barber shop on Saturday afternoon in Qwarha Street in Site C, Khayelitsha. Three children aged five, 11 and 12 as well as a 30-year-old men died from the shooting and seven others were seriously injured. Two other individuals were unharmed.

Investigations into another multiple murder shooting incident that occurred in Nyanga on Sunday continue and no arrests have been effected yet.

