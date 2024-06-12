South Africa: Mel and Peet Viljoen Reacts to Nonku's Abuse Claims

The Real Housewives of Pretoria stars Mel and Peet Viljoen have come out to defend themselves against abuse allegations.

The pair sent out a joint statement after The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams made the shocking observation during an episode of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip – South Africa.

Nonku, known for being outspoken, said she thinks Peet runs Mel's life. She added that she believes Peet was also responsible for Mel's decision to not have children.

In a statement to The Citizen, the couple lambasted Nonku's charges. Peet said: "The only abuse Mel suffers at my hand is probably the weight of the diamonds I keep gifting her.

He added: "I am taken aback by the baby-shaming on the show."

The Ultimate Girls Trip features a group of housewives from different South African cities coming together for a getaway to Jamaica full of adventure and drama.

The cast members for the SA edition are: LaConco ( The Real Housewives of Durban S1-S2 ); Beverly Steyn (The Real Housewives of Cape Town S1); Londie London (The Real Housewives of Durban S2); Christall Kay ( The Real Housewives of Johannesburg S1-S2 ); Liz Prins (The Real Housewives of Gqeberha S1); Melany Viljoen (The Real Housewives of Pretoria S1); Nonku Williams (The Real Housewives of Durban S1-S4) and Lethabo Lejoy Mathatho (The Real Housewives of Johannesburg S1-S3).

The Viljoens have been embroiled in controversy regarding their nail business. The CEO and founder of Tammy Taylor Nails threatened a $100 million (around R1.9 billion) lawsuit against the couple, IOL reported.

Carte Blanche also did an exposè about the couple's business dealings.

Mel and Peet took to Instagram and TikTok to explain their side of things.