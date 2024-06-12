South Africa: Alexandra Residents Protests Over Prolonged Power Cuts - South African News Briefs - June 12, 2024

Alexandra Residents Protests Over Prolonged Power Cuts

Angry residents of Alexandra, Johannesburg, blocked streets on Tuesday afternoon in protest over prolonged power outages that left some residents without electricity since Sunday, reports News24. City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the electricity system in Alexandra was in a critical state due to the overloading caused by high demand. City Power said the high electricity demand forced it to enforce a load reduction schedule which kicks in between 16:00 and 18:00 daily.

Authorities Investigate Rabies Outbreak Origin in Western Cape Seals

The Western Cape Agriculture Department says it's working with the Veterinary Services as well as the Fisheries and Coastal Management Department to detect the origin of the rabies outbreak in the province, reports SABC News. It says they are also testing samples to establish the extent of the outbreak. At least three cases of suspected rabies have been detected in Cape fur seals in Blouberg, Strand, and Muizenberg. Provincial authorities have once again appealed to the public to avoid contact with seals or any wildlife. Following the initial reports of the outbreak last month, a case of rabies was confirmed in a pet dog in the Capri area of the Southern Peninsula in Cape Town.

Suspects' Cellphone Data Ties Them to Vicinity of Meyiwa Murder

Vodacom's forensic supervisor, Pinky Vythilingam, said that cellphone data indicates that both accused number 3, Mthobisi Mncube, and accused number 5, Fisokuhle Ntuli, were in the vicinity of the George Goch Hostel in Johannesburg shortly after 5 pm on the day when former Bafana Bafana Captain Senzo Meyiwa was killed, reports SABC News. Mncube and four other suspects are on trial for the murder of Meyiwa, who was shot and killed in 2014 in Vosloorus on Gauteng's East Rand. Vythilingam has been analyzing cellphone data from a specific number linked to Mncube, covering the period from October 23, 2014, to January 25, 2015. Previously, the state provided evidence showing that Mncube and Ntuli had been in contact multiple times before and after Meyiwa's murder. According to the state, Meyiwa was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after 9 pm. Vythilingam's analysis indicates that there was no phone activity after 8 pm.

