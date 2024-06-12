South African Schools Battle Growing Culture of Bullying

11 June 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Msindisi Fengu

Bullying in schools can lead to long-term consequences relating to social adjustment and leave victims with low self-confidence and decreased motivation to study. While some schools are using innovative methods to address bullying, it's hard to eradicate.

A learner at a primary school in Free State was fatally stabbed by another learner in an alleged bullying incident on 8 May 2024.

Free State Education Department spokesperson Howard Ndaba said the dead learner, who was just 11 years old, was stabbed by a nine-year-old learner from Monamodi Primary School. The dead learner had attended the neighbouring WSM Malotle Primary School in Brandfort.

The learner was stabbed three times in full view of other learners and died on the scene.

Ndaba said the suspect had, according to his mother, complained that he was continually bullied by the learner he stabbed and his brother.

The incident highlights the lasting damage and sometimes brutal consequences that can be caused by bullying.

Childline South Africa CEO Dumisile Nala said bullying in schools could lead to long-term consequences relating to social adjustment and leave victims with low self-confidence and decreased motivation to study.

"All of these ultimately lead to the child's social skills being impacted, leading to anxiety and depression, thereby contributing to suicidal feelings or self-harm," Nala said.

Pattern of behaviour

Nala said that this year Childline had noted a 109% increase in calls related to bullying in schools compared to last...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.