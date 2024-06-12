South African Schools Battle Growing Culture of Bullying

analysis

Bullying in schools can lead to long-term consequences relating to social adjustment and leave victims with low self-confidence and decreased motivation to study. While some schools are using innovative methods to address bullying, it's hard to eradicate.

A learner at a primary school in Free State was fatally stabbed by another learner in an alleged bullying incident on 8 May 2024.

Free State Education Department spokesperson Howard Ndaba said the dead learner, who was just 11 years old, was stabbed by a nine-year-old learner from Monamodi Primary School. The dead learner had attended the neighbouring WSM Malotle Primary School in Brandfort.

The learner was stabbed three times in full view of other learners and died on the scene.

Ndaba said the suspect had, according to his mother, complained that he was continually bullied by the learner he stabbed and his brother.

The incident highlights the lasting damage and sometimes brutal consequences that can be caused by bullying.

Childline South Africa CEO Dumisile Nala said bullying in schools could lead to long-term consequences relating to social adjustment and leave victims with low self-confidence and decreased motivation to study.

"All of these ultimately lead to the child's social skills being impacted, leading to anxiety and depression, thereby contributing to suicidal feelings or self-harm," Nala said.

Pattern of behaviour

Nala said that this year Childline had noted a 109% increase in calls related to bullying in schools compared to last...