South Africa: While Politicians Edge Towards a Power-Sharing Deal, Mining Activists Demand a Voice

analysis

In the wake of post-election negotiations for a government of national unity, civil society groups are asserting their right to be heard. 'Nothing about us without us,' declared a webinar hosted by the mining communities' organisation, Macua, as they demanded a seat at the table.

As post-election talks heat up, the focus has shifted to the potential implications of coalitions across various sectors. Recently, Mining Affected Communities United in Action (Macua) hosted a webinar to unpack what multiparty governance could mean for mining-affected communities.

Mineral and energy sectors contribute at least 6.2% to South Africa's GDP, and yet voices from mining communities are often left out of key conversations.

So far in the ongoing dialogues about potential coalitions, no one is talking about community representation. Instead, the conversation is focused on the political parties, their seats in Parliament and the posts they are targeting.

A call for introspection

Amid the political jockeying, Macua's webinar on 10 June emphasised the urgency of addressing real-world issues like unemployment, poverty and inequality, reminding leaders that the electorate voted for change on 29 May.

With impassioned pleas for inclusivity, participants challenged the notion that political power alone can shape South Africa's future.

Speaking during the webinar, feminist activist Nandi Mgijima said: "There is nothing really to be celebrated about post-elections by the working class. Perhaps we need to do an introspection about our own struggles, strategies and tactics.

"This period gives us an opportunity to go back to...