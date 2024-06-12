South Africa: The Mixed Forces Behind Zuma's MK Party - Fed Up ANC Members, Taxi Industry, Tenderpreneurs, Ex-Fighters

analysis

Jacob Zuma's MK party emerged from virtually nowhere and in a short time managed to convince a sizeable proportion of South Africans to support them. Nationally, the renegade party achieved 14.5% of the vote, and 45.9% in KwaZulu-Natal. Where does this support come from, and what are the components of the party?

Zuma and his family

Daily Maverick spoke to a number of people who confirmed that former president Jacob Zuma is the Strong or Big Man of uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) and all major decisions need a nod of approval from him, while he runs the party as if it were his fiefdom.

According to sources who spoke on condition of anonymity, those who think Zuma is nothing but a spiritual leader of the MK party are wrong. "He is active and knows what is going on in all the activities of the MK party and he is able to put his foot down, if he sees fit."

MK founder Jabulani Khumalo claimed that Zuma personally expelled him without due process and he has challenged this decision in the Electoral Court. A ruling is pending.

Khumalo said Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, is the eyes and ears of her father and "she has leadership ambitions of her own. She even fabricated lies about anyone who is seen as a threat to the Zuma dynasty. She is very rude", he told Daily Maverick.

"Duduzile and a coterie of her friends were treating me like a stooge, while they took all the major decisions. I...