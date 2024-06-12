South Africa: Government of National Unity Talks At Teething Stage in Gauteng As Premier Lesufi Wins Early Support

analysis

Political parties in SA's economic heartland are under pressure to form a provincial government, but there has been no clear agreement between the key players ahead of the first sitting of the Gauteng legislature.

Political parties in Gauteng have until Friday morning to form a government, but it looks like talks to form alliances have only just begun as the horse-trading continues at both the national and provincial levels.

Just as Parliament is due to elect a Speaker, Deputy Speaker and President on Friday, the Gauteng legislature is also due to hold a sitting that day to elect the next premier and Speaker, according to a directive issued by Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo.

On Tuesday, multiple discussions were taking place behind closed doors. The ANC, IFP and PA have shown a willingness to support incumbent Premier Panyaza Lesufi to lead the province -- in which the ANC won just 34% of the vote, down from 50% in 2019 -- while the MK party hasn't endorsed Lesufi.

The ANC won 28 seats in the 80-seat legislature in the 29 May polls, with the DA taking 22, EFF 11 and MK eight.

MK national spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said the party's discussions in Gauteng had stalled due to the talks being held at the national level.

"All I can say is that discussions are becoming more serious, heated and hectic," Ndhlela said.

He would not comment...