Zimbabwe: Govt Allays Covid-19 Fears, Says Flu Outbreak Synonymous With Winter Season

Government has said that the current flu outbreak across the country is common during the winter season and not Covid-19 as suspected.

Addressing the media during the post-cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information Minister Jenfan Muswere said the flu cases recorded are lesser than those recorded during the same period last year and urged people to practice good hygiene to avoid its spread.

Zimbabwe has recorded close to 100 000 flu cases so far with reports that it has claimed some lives.

"Cabinet received a report on the current influenza-like illness in Zimbabwe, as reported by the Honourable Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Douglas Mombeshora.

"Cabinet advises that the recent increase in influenza-like illness experienced in the last few weeks is due to a seasonal increase which is usually experienced in the country and region as we approach the winter season.

"This is not a COVID-19 outbreak, but a seasonal phenomenon experienced during the winter season," said the minister.

Muswere said there were more influenza cases in the same period in 2023 which saw the country record 149,000 compared to 99 000 recorded so far this 2024.

"Zimbabwe has not recorded a single COVID-19 case in the last 4 weeks.

"People are however encouraged to wash their hands, avoid large crowds, cover mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, and stay at home when there are symptoms of the disease."

The current outbreak has resulted in schools making it mandatory for students to wear masks.