Malawi: Funera Committee Instituted, to Announce Detailed Programme Today

President Lazurus Chakwera has constituted a ministerial committee to run the funeral arrangements for the departed Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima who died in a plane crush along with eight others in Chikangawa, Mzimba.

Minister of Information and Digitalization, Moses Kunkuyu announced the names to the media on Tuesday night in Lilongwe.

"The committee of ministers will start meeting Wednesday morning to prepare for all the funeral arrangements," he said

The committee members comprise of:

Chairperson-Minister of Justice-Titus Mvalo

Members:-

-Minister of Defence-Harry Mkandawire

-Minister of Finance-Simplex Chithyola Banda

-Minister of Natural Resources and Climate Change-Michael Usi

-Minister of Foreign Affairs- Nancy Tembo

-Minister of Information and Digitalization Moses Kunkuyu Kalongashawa

-Minister of Health-Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda

-Minister of Local Government -Richard Chimwendo Banda

-Minister of Homeland Security -Ken Zikhale Ng'oma

-Minister of Transport and Public Works -Jacob Hara

-Minister of Tourism-Vera Kamtukule

Co-opted members include:

Malawi Congress Party MCP Secretary General SG- Elsenhower Mkaka

United Transformation Party-UTM SG-Patricia Kaliati.

He said only Dr Chilima will be accorded the state funeral meaning everything about the funeral of the Vice President Dr Chilima will be handled by government.

He said the vigil of late VP's will be held at the his official residence in Area 12.

Kunkuyu also announced that one of the deceased, Deputy Chief of Protocol in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abdul Lapken will be laid to rest on Wednesday (tomorrow) at his home in Mangochi in keeping to his Islamic burial rights.

The minister said government will continue providing updates on the funeral arrangements of the Veep and other eight.