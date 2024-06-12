Africa Heats Up for World Cup 2026!

12 June 2024
By Melody Chironda

The race for 2026 World Cup spots is heating up as top African teams battle fiercely across the qualifying groups.

In Group A, Salah’s late goal helped Egypt to draw against Guinea-Bissau. In an unexpected twist, war-ravaged Sudan tops group B after overhauling Senegal.

In Group C, South Africa, Rwanda, and Benin are locked in a three-way tie after crucial wins.  With a 2-1 defeat by Benin, Nigeria's qualifying hopes took a heavy blow. This comes as no surprise since the Super Eagles were the Group C favorites with their opening four games in which they failed to win any and thus gathers three points only while Benin leads with seven.

Angola's draw checked Cameroon's lead in Group D, while Morocco thrashed Congo to extend their Group E advantage. Burundi jumped into contention in Group F with a big win over Seychelles as Gabon kept the pressure on Cote d'Ivoire.

Each group's winners will qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

