Ethiopia Ramps Up Efforts to Actively Engage in Brics

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia has taken various measures to enhance its active role in the BRICS bloc in line with its national development priorities, said Foreign Affairs Minster Ambassador Taye Atskeselassie.

Addressing BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting yesterday, Foreign Affairs Minister Amb. Taye said that Ethiopia greatly values its BRICS membership and it has taken various measures to enhance its active role in the BRICS family in line with its national development priorities.

As the most pressing transnational issues cannot be addressed by any single institutions alone, renewed and genuine global partnership is not a choice, but a necessity. The importance of promoting collective solutions rooted in effective multilateralism and putting development at the center of the global discourse were given emphasis, he said.

The Ambassador stressed the urgent need to retool multilateral institutional and an increased development financing and debt relief, in order to address and accommodate the legitimate interests of developing countries.

He also reaffirmed Ethiopia's resolve to the collective pursuit of peace and progress, inclusive and sustainable development, as well as effective multilateralism.

Meanwhile, Amb. Taye held fruitful discussions with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting. The parties discussed ways of strengthening their cooperation under the BRICS framework, and reaffirmed their commitment to further expanding the historical bilateral ties between the two countries.

Likewise, he held a fruitful discussion with NalediPandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa on bilateral and regional issues of mutual interests including mechanisms to implement the strategic partnership agreement.

Ethiopian delegation led by Amb. Taye participated in the BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs and International Relations meeting that held on the 10th and11thof June 2024 in Nizhny Novgorod, the Russian Federation.