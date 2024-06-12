Ethiopia: Govt 100-Day Performance Evaluation Meeting Convenes

12 June 2024
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA — The Council of Ministers carried out its 100-day performance evaluation meeting yesterday.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) posted on X that the latest review by the Council of Ministers marked the last review of the current Ethiopian fiscal year.

He disclosed that the Council would review sectoral performance to assess gaps and build on strengths.

Alongside this session, a book chronicling the decisions of the Council of Ministers from Ethiopian calendar 2010 to 2015 (2018-2023 G.C) was launched. This publication meticulously highlights the pivotal policy decisions formulated during that period, the Office of the Prime Minister disclosed.

Produced as part of the ongoing documentation efforts of the Press Secretariat Unit of the Office of the Prime Minister, this book represents an addition to the body of annual documentation works.

It was learnt that these limited edition prints launched yesterday would be disseminated to essential Federal and Regional institutions, while the digital version would be made publicly available on the Office of the Prime Minister's website.

