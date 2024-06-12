Africa: 'Three Things We Need G7 to Do' - an Open Letter From 49 MPs Across Africa

12 June 2024
African Arguments
By Various Co-Signatories

A group of parliamentarians from 20 countries across Africa call for debt forgiveness, financial reform, and climate commitments to be met.

Many countries in Africa are increasingly diverting significant proportions of their GDP (up to 4% on adaptation alone) to deal with the climate crisis, which recently included killer heatwaves in the Sahel and floods in east and southern Africa.

Global finance must increase significantly by 2030 if the world is to have a chance of limiting warming to 1.5°C. As parliamentarians from across the continent, we are calling on G7 leaders meeting in Italy on 13-15 June to recognise Africa's urgent need for financial support to fight the climate crisis and to tap into its abundant renewable energy potential.

Africa is a swing continent on the world's path to the Paris Agreement's 1.5°C limit. We hold the world's largest potential in renewable energy, with enough wind power capacity to meet its energy needs 250 times over while also producing 40% of the world's solar power.

However, Africa lacks the financial resources to harness this immense potential. Of the $495 billion invested in renewable energy globally in 2022, Africa received only 0.8%. Between 2000 and 2020, the continent attracted just 2% of global renewables investment. Additionally, capital costs for clean energy projects in Africa are up to seven times higher than in other regions.

Increasing investments in renewables in Africa will spur economic growth and prosperity for many countries, while also delivering socio-economic advantages to local communities. Renewables will help address Africa's energy crisis with 600 million people lacking electricity and 900 million lacking access to clean forms of cooking.

To demonstrate our commitment to the energy transition, we have ensured that key provisions are included in our countries' budgets to finance clean energy. However, we require the support of wealthy nations. We expect the G7 to lead the global energy transition by committing to more stringent climate plans and unlocking finances for poorer nations.

These are the three things we need the G7 to do: consider debt forgiveness and restructuring; assist in reforming the financial architecture burdening African nations; and deliver on their climate and finance commitments.

It is in the interest of the rich nations to invest in powering Africa's energy potential. No country can thrive or grow in the dark.

By Senator Enyinnaya H. Abaribe, Senate of Nigeria, and others

  1. Hon. Benjamin Okie Kalu, Parliament of Nigeria.
  2. MP Sahar Albazar, Parliament of Egypt
  3. Hon Regina Akume JP, Parliament of Nigeria
  4. Françoise Uwumukiza, East Africa Legislative Assembly
  5. MP Amira Saber, Parliament of Egypt
  6. Hon Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor Esq., Parliament of Ghana.
  7. Jacqueline Amongin, Member of Parliament, East Africa Legislative Assembly
  8. Awaji-inombek Dagomie Abiante, Parliament of Nigeria
  9. Richard Acheampong, Parliament of Ghana
  10. Albert Tetteh Nyakotey, Parliament of Ghana
  11. Hon Susan Dossi, Parliament of Malawi
  12. Hon Twaambo Mutinta, National Assembly of Zambia
  13. Dr Abreham Berta Aneseyee, Parliament of Ethiopia
  14. MP Herlinde Lucia Tjiveze, Parliament of Namibia
  15. MP Modestus Amutse, Parliament of Namibia
  16. MP Dessalegn Wedaje, Parliament of Ethiopia
  17. Neema Lugangira, Parliament of Tanzania
  18. Almameh Gibba, Parliament of The Gambia National Assembly
  19. Yaya Gassama, The Gambia National Assembly
  20. Bahati Keneth Ndingo, Parliament of Tanzania
  21. Tafanana Zhou, Parliament of Zimbabwe
  22. John Frimpong Osei, Parliament of Ghana
  23. Jamba Machila, Zambia National Assembly
  24. Senator Hamida Kibwana, Parliament of Kenya
  25. Maneno Zumura, Parliament of Uganda
  26. Rebecca Yei Kamara,Parliament of Sierra Leone
  27. Abdoulie Ceesay, The Gambia National Assembly
  28. Hon Ayobangira Safari Nshuti JP, Parlement of the Democratic Republic of Congo
  29. Mahamoud Moustapha Daher, Assemblée Nationale de Djibouti.
  30. Mephato Reatile, Parliament of Botswana
  31. Alhagie Mbow, Gambia National Parliament and The Pan African Parliament
  32. Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba, Parliament of Ghana
  34. Honorable Essa Conteh, National Assembly of the Gambia
  35. Honourable Aïssata Camara, National Council of the Transition, Senegal
  36. Melese Mena Gemeso, Parliament of Ethiopia
  37. Yusuf Mackery, Parliament of Sierra Leone
  38. Hon Ernest Dura Koroma, Parliament of Sierra Leone
  39. Idriss Sahid Kamara, Parliament of Sierra Leone
  40. Abul Karim Bangura, Parliament of Sierra Leone
  41. Kebba.K. Barrow, Parliament of Sierra Leone
  42. Esther Passaris, Parliament of Kenya
  43. Edwin Enosy Swalle, Parliament of Tanzania
  44. Hon Momoh Bockarie, Parliament of Sierra Leone
  45. Mabinty Alice Taylor-Bangura, Parliament of Sierra Leone
  46. Daniel Molokele, Parliament of Zimbabwe
  47. Waven William, Parliament of Seychelles
  48. Lekhotsa Mafethe, Parliament of Lesotho
  49. Senator Catherine Mumma, Parliament of Kenya

