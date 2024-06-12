Africa: 'Three Things We Need G7 to Do' - an Open Letter From 49 MPs Across Africa

A group of parliamentarians from 20 countries across Africa call for debt forgiveness, financial reform, and climate commitments to be met.

Many countries in Africa are increasingly diverting significant proportions of their GDP (up to 4% on adaptation alone) to deal with the climate crisis, which recently included killer heatwaves in the Sahel and floods in east and southern Africa.

Global finance must increase significantly by 2030 if the world is to have a chance of limiting warming to 1.5°C. As parliamentarians from across the continent, we are calling on G7 leaders meeting in Italy on 13-15 June to recognise Africa's urgent need for financial support to fight the climate crisis and to tap into its abundant renewable energy potential.

Africa is a swing continent on the world's path to the Paris Agreement's 1.5°C limit. We hold the world's largest potential in renewable energy, with enough wind power capacity to meet its energy needs 250 times over while also producing 40% of the world's solar power.

However, Africa lacks the financial resources to harness this immense potential. Of the $495 billion invested in renewable energy globally in 2022, Africa received only 0.8%. Between 2000 and 2020, the continent attracted just 2% of global renewables investment. Additionally, capital costs for clean energy projects in Africa are up to seven times higher than in other regions.

Increasing investments in renewables in Africa will spur economic growth and prosperity for many countries, while also delivering socio-economic advantages to local communities. Renewables will help address Africa's energy crisis with 600 million people lacking electricity and 900 million lacking access to clean forms of cooking.

To demonstrate our commitment to the energy transition, we have ensured that key provisions are included in our countries' budgets to finance clean energy. However, we require the support of wealthy nations. We expect the G7 to lead the global energy transition by committing to more stringent climate plans and unlocking finances for poorer nations.

These are the three things we need the G7 to do: consider debt forgiveness and restructuring; assist in reforming the financial architecture burdening African nations; and deliver on their climate and finance commitments.

It is in the interest of the rich nations to invest in powering Africa's energy potential. No country can thrive or grow in the dark.

By Senator Enyinnaya H. Abaribe, Senate of Nigeria, and others

Hon. Benjamin Okie Kalu, Parliament of Nigeria. MP Sahar Albazar, Parliament of Egypt Hon Regina Akume JP, Parliament of Nigeria Françoise Uwumukiza, East Africa Legislative Assembly MP Amira Saber, Parliament of Egypt Hon Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor Esq., Parliament of Ghana. Jacqueline Amongin, Member of Parliament, East Africa Legislative Assembly Awaji-inombek Dagomie Abiante, Parliament of Nigeria Richard Acheampong, Parliament of Ghana Albert Tetteh Nyakotey, Parliament of Ghana Hon Susan Dossi, Parliament of Malawi Hon Twaambo Mutinta, National Assembly of Zambia Dr Abreham Berta Aneseyee, Parliament of Ethiopia MP Herlinde Lucia Tjiveze, Parliament of Namibia MP Modestus Amutse, Parliament of Namibia MP Dessalegn Wedaje, Parliament of Ethiopia Neema Lugangira, Parliament of Tanzania Almameh Gibba, Parliament of The Gambia National Assembly Yaya Gassama, The Gambia National Assembly Bahati Keneth Ndingo, Parliament of Tanzania Tafanana Zhou, Parliament of Zimbabwe John Frimpong Osei, Parliament of Ghana Jamba Machila, Zambia National Assembly Senator Hamida Kibwana, Parliament of Kenya Maneno Zumura, Parliament of Uganda Rebecca Yei Kamara,Parliament of Sierra Leone Abdoulie Ceesay, The Gambia National Assembly Hon Ayobangira Safari Nshuti JP, Parlement of the Democratic Republic of Congo Mahamoud Moustapha Daher, Assemblée Nationale de Djibouti. Mephato Reatile, Parliament of Botswana Alhagie Mbow, Gambia National Parliament and The Pan African Parliament Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba, Parliament of Ghana Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba, Parliament of Ghana Honorable Essa Conteh, National Assembly of the Gambia Honourable Aïssata Camara, National Council of the Transition, Senegal Melese Mena Gemeso, Parliament of Ethiopia Yusuf Mackery, Parliament of Sierra Leone Hon Ernest Dura Koroma, Parliament of Sierra Leone Idriss Sahid Kamara, Parliament of Sierra Leone Abul Karim Bangura, Parliament of Sierra Leone Kebba.K. Barrow, Parliament of Sierra Leone Esther Passaris, Parliament of Kenya Edwin Enosy Swalle, Parliament of Tanzania Hon Momoh Bockarie, Parliament of Sierra Leone Mabinty Alice Taylor-Bangura, Parliament of Sierra Leone Daniel Molokele, Parliament of Zimbabwe Waven William, Parliament of Seychelles Lekhotsa Mafethe, Parliament of Lesotho Senator Catherine Mumma, Parliament of Kenya