South Africa: ANC Cements Control of Limpopo Ward, Widens Gap With EFF in Wake of National Poll Shock

12 June 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Wayne Sussman

With coalition negotiations ongoing and the dust of the national elections yet to settle, election officials and party agents converged in Lebowakgomo for the first by-election since the 29 May polls.

The ANC easily held a ward in the Lepelle-Nkumpi municipality, showing that its support in Limpopo remains resolute.

Ward 17 (Lebowakgomo P, Q, R), Lepelle-Nkumpi in Capricorn: ANC 70% (64%) EFF 17% (15%) DOP 12% (15%) UAT 1% ELF-SA <1%

The setting: Lebowakgomo has the strange distinction of housing the provincial legislature of Limpopo but not being classified as the provincial capital. The town is southeast of Polokwane. It was the seat of power of the Lebowa homeland.

The Lepelle-Nkumpi municipality includes the orange-producing town of Zebediela.

The 2021 local government elections: The ANC held firm here in 2021, winning two-thirds of the 60 council seats. It retained the 40 seats it had in the term before the elections. The EFF remained the official opposition with 12 seats but lost three in the elections. Defenders of the People (DOP) was the main beneficiary as they finished third with four seats.

The ANC won Ward 17 by a landslide. The more interesting race was the contest for second place where the EFF pipped DOP.

The 2024 provincial election: The ANC beat the EFF by a very similar margin compared with 2019 - 39%. uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) came third. It and United...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.