South Africa: ANC Cements Control of Limpopo Ward, Widens Gap With EFF in Wake of National Poll Shock

analysis

With coalition negotiations ongoing and the dust of the national elections yet to settle, election officials and party agents converged in Lebowakgomo for the first by-election since the 29 May polls.

The ANC easily held a ward in the Lepelle-Nkumpi municipality, showing that its support in Limpopo remains resolute.

Ward 17 (Lebowakgomo P, Q, R), Lepelle-Nkumpi in Capricorn: ANC 70% (64%) EFF 17% (15%) DOP 12% (15%) UAT 1% ELF-SA <1%

The setting: Lebowakgomo has the strange distinction of housing the provincial legislature of Limpopo but not being classified as the provincial capital. The town is southeast of Polokwane. It was the seat of power of the Lebowa homeland.

The Lepelle-Nkumpi municipality includes the orange-producing town of Zebediela.

The 2021 local government elections: The ANC held firm here in 2021, winning two-thirds of the 60 council seats. It retained the 40 seats it had in the term before the elections. The EFF remained the official opposition with 12 seats but lost three in the elections. Defenders of the People (DOP) was the main beneficiary as they finished third with four seats.

The ANC won Ward 17 by a landslide. The more interesting race was the contest for second place where the EFF pipped DOP.

The 2024 provincial election: The ANC beat the EFF by a very similar margin compared with 2019 - 39%. uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) came third. It and United...