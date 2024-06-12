South Africa: World Against Child Labour Day

press release

The world's day "Against Child Labour" is observed on 12 June. The theme for 2024 is: "Let's act on our commitments: end child labour." We join the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in raising awareness about child abuse, neglect, and exploitation. This we do on the backdrop of Child Protection Week which was launched on 19 May 2024. In line with the mandate of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), we seek to catalyze the expanding global movement against child labour.

It is the Directorate's mandate to prevent, combat, and investigate trafficking in persons cases. Part of the reason people commit trafficking in persons is to exploit the vulnerable for financial gain. Children are often victims of this heinous crime. They are trafficked all over the world and transported to other places where they are forced to work. Child labour is one of the forms of exploitation used by traffickers to get money.

Free State Head of the Hawks, Major General Mokgadi Bokaba would like to remind all citizens of their duty to protect the vulnerable of society. "We continue to strive for social justice by protecting children's rights as enshrined in the constitution. Let us identify child labour and other forms of exploitation wherever they raise their ugly head, especially within communities," said Maj Gen Bokaba.

The Hawks continue to visit schools throughout the province as part of their year plan to raise awareness on trafficking in persons and related crimes.