Zimbabwe: Belvedere Hosts Ztusa Games

Belvedere Technical Teachers College will be a hive of activity when the 2024 edition of the ZTUSA Games begin today until Friday.

Harare will play host this year and other games will be held at the University of Zimbabwe and Old Hararians.

ZTISU is a union of three sub associations namely Technical Education Sports Association of Zimbabwe (TESAZ-12 member institutions), Zimbabwe Teachers' Colleges Sports Association (ZITCOSA-14 member institutions) and Zimbabwe Universities Sports Association (ZUSA-15 member institutions), and the body is responsible for the administration of tertiary sports in Zimbabwe.

Forty tertiary institutions are taking part in this year's games with over 2 000 students expected to grace the occasion.

This is the Confederation of Universities College Sports Association games between South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Angola Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, and Mozambique.

Meanwhile, Harare Polytechnic basketball team received a morale boost ahead of the ZTUSA Games when they received a kit donation by Ideal Sports.

Speaking during the handover ceremony Ideal Sports, manager Ideal Svovanepasi said, it is their way of giving back to the community.

"We are happy to be partnering Harare Polytechnic basketball team by providing this kit which they will use during the upcoming ZTUSA Games. We had a request through Harare Volleyball Association treasurer Desire Svovanepasi.

"We have always supporting sports by offering sponsorship to clubs like Black Rhinos and some schools," said Svovanepasi.

Harare Basketball Union vice chairman Vongai Nyaude said they are happy with support the team has received and thanked Ideal Sports for their initiative.

"We are grateful to the sponsors for the noble cause. The kit will go a long way in motivating the players in the field of play.

"As a new executive, it gives us confidence as corporates and individuals are showing support to the sport.

"We are hopeful that we will have more of these support from individuals and corporates," said Nyaude.

Harare Polytechnic volleyball captain Prince Tsiga said they will go out and represent the brand and province well at the tournament.

"We will do our best to make sure that we win the tournament. We have been training hard for the tournament and we are ready," said Tsiga.

Sport Code Venue

Athletics (University Of Zimbabwe), Basketball (Women BTTC), Basketball Men (BTTC)

4 Chess (Women BTTC C3), Chess Men (BTTC C3), Cricket Women (Old Hararians Club), Cricket Men (Old Hararians Club), Darts Women (BTTC Gym Hall) Darts Men (BTTC Gym Hall), Football Women (BTTC Pitch B), Football Men (BTTC Pitch A), Handball Women (BTTC Pitch B Northern Side), Handball Men (BTTC Pitch B Southern Side), Netball Women (BTTC), Pool Women (BTTC Gym Hall), Pool Men (BTTC Gym Hall), Rugby Men (Old Hararians Club), Table Tennis Women (BTTC New Lecture Theatre), Table Tennis Men (BTTC New Lecture Theatre), Tennis Women BTTC

(Tennis Men BTTC), Volleyball Women BTTC), Volleyball Men (BTTC)

Paralympics

Athletics (University Of Zimbabwe), Chess Women (BTTC C3), Chess Men (BTTC C3), Darts Women (BTTC Gym Hall), Darts Men (BTTC Gym Hall), Goalball Women (BTTC New Lecture Theatre), Goalball Men (BTTC New Lecture Theatre),Five Aside Football (Men BTTC), Aside Football Men (BTTC).