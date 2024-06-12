Zimbabwe: Magora Wins Ok Grand Challenge Main Prize

Talent Chimutambgi — Herald Reporter

This year's winner of the OK Grand Challenge main prize is Mr Cuthbert Magora, whose winning ticket came from OK Karoi in Mashonaland West.

He won a Ford Ranger Double Cab CLT truck during the draw conducted at Borrowdale Racecourse on Saturday.

Mr Magora could not hide his elation after he was confirmed the winner of the grand prize live on national television.

The 36th edition of the OK Grand Challenge was marked by festivities ranging from the horse race jamboree, children's games to musical performances.

Mr Magora's win was part of an incredible event where 49 cars were awarded to lucky shoppers.

One car was donated to Bulawayo's Emthunzini Wethemba Children's Home, underscoring OK Zimbabwe's commitment to philanthropy and community support.

OK Zimbabwe marketing director, Mr Stanley Meck described the event as a success.

"As we celebrate the 36th anniversary of the OK Grand Challenge, I am filled with immense pride and gratitude.

"Since its inception in 1988, this event has grown into a cherished tradition that embodies the spirit of happiness and community at the heart of OK Zimbabwe.

"For over three decades, we have endeavoured to create moments of joy and excitement, not just for our customers, but also for our employees, stakeholders and the broader communities we serve," said Mr Meck.

The organisers were hailed for their expanded prize pool, thanks to the inclusion of the OK Mart brand, which offered over 40 cars including NP 200 cars and H100 trucks, alongside the coveted grand prize, the Ford Ranger.

"The prize distribution was made possible by the invaluable support of over 40 suppliers who collaborated with OK Zimbabwe to offer affordable prices, enhancing the overall Grand Challenge experience.

"In line with their mission to make happiness tangible, OK Zimbabwe has also been deeply committed to giving back to the community. This year's beneficiaries included Emthunzini WeThemba Children's Home and Masikana Clinic in Mashonaland East, receiving significant donations of groceries, blankets, benches, BP machines, and other essential items," said Mr Meck.

The highlight of the celebration was the race day at Mashonaland Turf Club.

This year's event featured six exciting races, including the main race with a field of 15 horses.

The day was also marked by over 40 prize draws and performances by renowned musicians Jah Prayzah, Nutty O, Feli Nandi, Dhadza D and the ChillSpot clique led by DJ Fantan.