Southern Africa: 7th Annual SADC Industrialisation Week Dates Out

THE 7th SADC Industrialisation Week will run from July 29 to August 2, shortly before the SADC Summit scheduled for August.

The SADC Industrialisation week is an annual platform for SADC member States, the private sector, international partners, policymakers, researchers, small and medium enterprises, financial institutions and civil society to share experiences on driving industrialisation and economic transformation in the region.

In a statement, SADC said the week-long event would enable the region to take stock of the strides they have made towards industrialising.

"The Republic of Zimbabwe through the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries and SADC Business Council, with the SADC secretariat, will host the 7th Annual SADC Industrialisation Week in Harare, Zimbabwe.

"The event will be held under the theme, 'Promotion innovation to unlock opportunities for sustainable economic growth towards an Industrialised SADC,"' said SADC.