Somalia: Somali Deputy Minister Denies Conflict With Islamic Scholars, Promises Resolution

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Deputy Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs of the Somali Government, Salah Sharif Sayid-Ali, has denied the existence of a conflict between the senior leadership of the ministry and some of the Somali scholars.

In a special interview with Shabelle, Sayid-Ali stated that there is no conflict between the scholars and Minister Mukhtar Robow, who has been facing strong criticism in recent days.

"There may be a problem, and that will be resolved by the leadership of the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs of the Somali government," Sayid-Ali said.

The statement comes as the ministry is currently dealing with Hajj issues, with some scholars criticizing the process of managing the Hajj service.