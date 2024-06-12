Kenya: Shakahola Death Toll Hits 448 As 2 More Bodies Exhumed

12 June 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Two more bodies were on Tuesday exhumed at the Shakahola Forest during the fifth phase of the ongoing recovery exercise.

According to Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor, this now brings the total death toll to 448.

The exercise is being undertaken by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) homicide department in collaboration with other agencies.

Oduor, last week said that the exhumation exercise will continue as the government helps identify the bodies through the DNA process.

"As per what I know, we have about 50 graves identified which we are going to work on until we finish up," he said.

The deceased are believed to be followers of cult leader, Paul Mackenzie, who together with his wife and 93 other suspects are being held at Shimo la Tewa Prison, Mombasa.

