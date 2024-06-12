Malawi: Passing of Malawi Vice President Mourned

12 June 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, on behalf of the government and people of South Africa, offered his condolences to the government and people of the Republic of Malawi on the passing of Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima.

Chilima and nine others died when the aircraft they were travelling in crashed on Monday.

"This is a moment of tragedy in which we are united with the people of Malawi as you mourn the passing of a youthful leader who advanced the aspirations of his country and of our youthful continent from his position in Malawi's Presidency.

"This is a loss felt across our country and region and we pray that the people of Malawi will be blessed with the fortitude and peace required in this moment of deep sadness and national mourning," President Ramaphosa said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Presidency added that President Ramaphosa also offered "his deep condolences to Vice-President Chilima's family".

"President Ramaphosa's thoughts are also with His Excellency President Lazarus Chakwera and the Cabinet of the Republic of Malawi," the Presidency said.

