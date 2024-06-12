Malawi: In Mourning Chilima, Let's Not Be Exited By Baseless Social Media Suggestions

12 June 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
opinion By Deguzman Kaminjolo

Kungokhala chete ndi bwino. Osatchukila pa maliro. We are all in grief. Assumptions and innuendos and childish conspiracy nzongopasula. Kwa anzeru inu, you are capable of sieving fact from fiction.

Don't be excited by baseless suggestions. Social media is a cobweb of misinformation. Never underestimate the destructive power of a fool with a smartphone. Akuvala dzigoba, because they themselves don't believe in the crappy shit they are peddling. Musapepuze, ndikunyazitsa infa iyi, just for likes and comments. That's too cheap.

Afwiliri mwavala dzigoba inu, just know that it's very easy to trace you. Musayiwale the same device you use, mmapangilaponso zina. And those gadgets leave undeletable footprint. When you are called in to account, don't come bawling kuti freedom of speech blablabla. Mukupangazo ndi zopusa.

Let us for once show maturity, that we are above cheap partisan politics, and unite, led by our president H.E Chakwera as we mourn S.K.C and the others, till the last mile.

