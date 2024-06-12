Zimbabwe: Masocha On a Winning Start

New Harare City coach Ikabort Masocha kicked off his tenure on a strong footing, following a 2-0 victory over Shamva Mine, in his first game with the Sunshine Boys in the ZIFA Northern Region Division One Soccer League on Saturday.

Masocha took over the reins at the council-owned side last week after the resignation of Newton Chitewe, who had been engaged on an interim basis.

As a veteran of Division One football, Masocha was naturally elated by the win and is looking forward to building from, there going forward.

Harare City have a decent side with several seasoned players who have Premiership experience.

"I am happy to have won my first game after I trained with the boys for two days. The game was tense, but we managed to come up with the result. I think we are moving in the right direction as a club and being among the championship chasing pack gives us confidence. We will continue to work hard and collect as many results as possible," said Masocha.

Northern Region Results:

Karoi United 3, Chinhoyi Stadium 0; Norton Community 0, Golden Eagles 2; Scotland 1, Cranborne Bullets 0; Ngezi U-19 1, Zambezi G & C 1; PAM FC 1, DZ Royal Stars 1; Black Mambas 1-0 Agama 1; MWOS 1, Banket United 0; Shamva Mine 0, Harare City 2; Herentals U-20 1, CC Lee Mhangura 0; Black Rhinos 2, Trojan Stars 1;

Eastern Region Results

Buffaloes 2, Renco Mine 0; St Paul's Musami 2, Midway 1; Tenax 2, Manica U19 1; Mutare City 1, Destiny Stars 2; GZU 0, Masvingo United 3; FC Hunters 1, Triangle 0; Rusitu Tigers 1, Surrey 0; Chiredzi Stars v Huku FC (Postponed).

Southern Region Results

Jordan FC 3, Zebra Revolution 1; Indlovu Iyanyathela 1, Zim Saints 1; Casmyn FC 3, DRC United 0; Bosso-90 0, ZPC Hwange 2; Bulawayo City 0, Talen Vision 1; Mainline 1, Vic Falls City 0; Mosi Rovers 1, Nkayi Utd 1; Ajax Hotspurs v Adachi FC (Not Played).

Central Region Results

Shabanie Mine 1, Blanket Mine 0; Bishopstone 1, Chapungu 3; ZRP Gwanda 0, MSU 0; Beitbridge FC 3, Black Eagles 0; Tongogara 2, Gokwe North 0; Kwekwe United 1, Dinson Mvuma 0; West Nicholson 0, Dulibadzimu United 0

Northern Region Log

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

P W D L F A Pts

Black Rhinos 12 9 2 1 19 9 29

Harare City 12 8 4 0 20 5 28

MWOS 12 8 2 2 19 5 26

Herentals U-20 12 7 3 2 19 8 24

Golden Eagles 12 6 5 1 14 4 23

Scotland 12 7 2 3 14 7 23

Agama 12 4 7 1 13 8 19

Black Mambas 12 5 2 5 15 11 17

Norton Community 12 3 5 4 17 15 14

Ngezi U-19 12 3 5 4 9 10 14

Banket United 12 3 5 4 6 7 14

Trojan Stars 12 2 6 4 9 12 12

Craneborne Bullets 12 2 6 4 6 10 12

Karoi United 12 2 5 5 8 12 11

Shamva Mine 12 2 5 5 7 16 11

CCLEE Mhangura 12 3 2 7 6 17 11

PAM 12 2 4 6 4 13 10

Chinhoyi Stars 12 1 5 6 5 18 8

Zambezi C and G 12 1 4 7 10 21 7

DZ Royal Stars 12 1 3 8 6 16 6