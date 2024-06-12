Zimbabwe: Vincent Brothers Impress in Houston

Sports Reporter

VINCENT brothers Scott and Kieran had another decent outing at the LIV Golf Houston championship at Golf Club Houston at the weekend.

Kieran was placed better both in individual and team standings as the duo keep on fighting for an Olympic qualification.

With five tournaments left in the regular LIV Golf season the Zimbabwean pair still have a lot to do.

The Sunshine Tour winner Kieran, who is in fine form, carded rounds of 70, 70 and 72 for a four-under-par total. His team Legion XIII finished in seventh position, on 18-under overall.

Legion XIII are now second in the merit rankings after accumulating 96 points.

They are behind Crushers who have 113 points.

Scott on the other hand finished on position 42 after scoring 73, 74 and 70 for a total one-over, with his team Iron Heads finishing in position 13 on four-under overall.

LIV Golf second season began with the Houston tournament and will this week head to Nashville at the Grove Golf Club.

The tournament was won by Mexican Carlos Ortiz, who is hoping to qualify for the Open Championship. Ortiz is also on pace to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris, representing his native Mexico.