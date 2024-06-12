Kenya: Tana River MPs Accuse Top Security Officials of Fueling Boundary Conflict

Nairobi — Legislators hailing from Tana River County now want Eastern Regional Commander Joseph Napeiyan and Kitui County Commissioner held culpable for the boundary tension between Tana River residents and their Kitui counterparts.

The lawmakers who sought the intervention of Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki over the matter decried the recent security operation in Kuriti on the border of the two counties.

Bura Member of Parliament Yakub Adow questioned the security operation yet the residents were co-existing in harmony saying the mandate of boundary delimitation lies with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

"One county security apparatus can just decide one morning to cause mayhem and disorder and we question why. Kuriti had peace and security but after the operation there were many injuries and loss of property," Adow stated.

The MPs faulted the Ministry of Interior for initiating the security operation without prior consultation and coordination with local leaders on the security operation in the volatile region.

"Those officers used live bullets, we have the cartridge used on civilians who were not armed and this was uncalled for. I want to put on notice the Ministry of Interior that the Eastern Region Commander and Kitui County Commissioner will be held responsible," Adow said.

Garsen MP Ali Wario queried why the Kitui-Tana river boundary conflict was being handled using security operation that have so far worsened the situation with the input of local leaders not considered.

"The issue of boundary is the work of IEBC but we have no commission. Unfortunately, police officers have become IEBC commissioners with the Eastern Regional Commissioner the chairman.We will not allow the boundary to be alerted," Wario said.

There has been loss of life and property along the Kitui and Tana River county boundary with hundreds of people fleeing their homes following perennial clashes between Kitui farmers and Tana herders over land and pasture.

Prolonged drought has affected the herders, forcing them to crossover to the neighboring counties and triggering deadly conflicts.

Following drought in the region and lack of pasture for livestock, the Kamba community in Kitui County has accused Somali herders from Tana River of forcefully grazing their animals on their farms.

This has led to retaliatory attacks that have raised tension among the residents.

