Kenya: Auctioneers Seize 10 Mediheal Hospital Vehicles Over Incurred Debt

Nairobi — Auctioneers have seized 10 Mediheal Nakuru branch hospital vehicles among other hospital equipment due to stalled payment of 17 doctors.

This comes after a court order dated 4th June, these properties are intended to repay a debt of Sh40 million.

According to John Muthee of Tango Auctioneers, there is another pending court order.

"On top of this, there is another warranty of Ksh13 million coming, for cost and other things that haven't been covered," he said.

Muthee threatened to sell the vehicles if he doesn't get any communication from the hospital.

"The cars belong to Mediheal and I must see that I seize them, failure to get communication I will sell them,"

Mediheal hospital Nakuru branch was closed last year after a financial downturn that left it deep in debt including the failure to pay 17 doctors among other unattended bills.

