South Africa: KZN Government Calls for Helping Hand for Flood Victims

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government has appealed to the public to extend a helping hand to flood victims by donating essential items such as building materials, as restoration work is underway in the northern parts of eThekwini Metropolitan.

The provincial government is currently on the ground providing relief and humanitarian services to hundreds of people of uThongathi, who lost most of their belongings during the storm that hit the area.

"The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government is currently coordinating humanitarian aid relief in uThongathi following the disastrous freak storms, which caused loss of life, damage to property, and left many members of the community without food, clothing and shelter.

"You are urged to help those in need by donating what you can, particularly building materials," the provincial government said.

Donations can be delivered at the KZN Provincial Disaster Management Centre at 66 Shortts Retreat Road, Pietermaritzburg, 3212. The donations can also be delivered at the uThongathi Sports Centre in Gandhi's Hill, uThongathi, 4399.

Power supply restored

The eThekwini Municipality reported that power supply has been restored to most areas where electricity infrastructure was severely damaged when the storm hit.

"Affected areas include Burbreeze, Sandfields, Greylands, eMagwaveni, Maidstone and La Mercy. Electricity teams have restored power supply to most of areas in Fairbreeze, Sandfields, Jan Roz and Burbreeze.

"Temporary arrangements are still in place for a continuous supply of electricity. Repair teams are working round the clock to ensure power restoration to Magwaveni area," the municipality said.

Search for two missing people continues in Kariega

Meanwhile, the search for two missing people following the recent floods in Kariega in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (NMBM) is still underway.

The municipality's Disaster Management Official, Thomas Cameron, said the metro's Fire and Emergency Services and lifeguards had joined the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Coastal Water Rescue in the intensified search efforts.

"Currently, we have the SAPS [South African Police Service], who are still busy with the search operations. They are assisted now by other organisations, including our NMBM teams. Their team has now increased to make the search more efficient," Cameron said.

While a total of 575 residents have been moved from halls and churches and accommodated at lodges and student accommodation facilities, Cameron said more residents were expected to be relocated to newly identified facilities from Sunday.

Cameron said joint operation centres are still running and meetings are being held daily.

"A few people in Gqeberha were displaced and moved to the accommodation centres. There are also two accommodation centres in Gqeberha and six accommodation centres in Kariega," Cameron said.

Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC, Zolile Williams, said it will cost the provincial government an estimated R6 billion to repair damaged infrastructure.

Williams said government will find permanent accommodation for displaced communities by 31 July 2023.