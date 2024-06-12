South Africa: Cogta Minister to Visit KZN Following Severe Storms

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Thembi Nkadimeng, will visit KwaZulu-Natal today to assess the impact of the heavy storms that ravaged parts of the province, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

According to the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, the heavy rains and strong winds have affected districts including eThekwini, Ilembe, King Cetshwayo, and uMkhanyakude District Municipalities.

"Minister Nkadimeng is visiting the affected areas as she is responsible for National Disaster Management in the country.

"The visit will provide the Minister with the opportunity to see the extent of the damage, and engage various stakeholders and role players who are already on the ground assisting the affected communities," the department said in a statement.

The Minister has reiterated government's commitment to assist those affected by the recent storms.

Nkadimeng has lauded government agencies that have been on the ground providing humanitarian support and assisting the affected communities that have been displaced.

At least 11 people lost their lives, including seven people from uThongathi in the north of Durban, and four in Nquthu, Eshowe and KwaHlabisa.

Meanwhile, over 55 people were also reported to have suffered minor to moderate injuries and are receiving medical treatment in hospital.

"Minister Nkadimeng conveys her sincere, heartfelt condolences to those who lost loved ones as a result of this disaster. She also wishes those who suffered injuries a speedy recovery," the department said.

Last week, Nkadimeng and Minister of Human Settlements, Mmamoloko Kubayi, visited areas devastated by floods in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality in the Eastern Cape.

READ | Government hastens flood relief efforts in the Eastern Cape

This is after parts of the Eastern Cape were flooded, with the most affected areas being the Buffalo City and Nelson Mandela Bay metros.