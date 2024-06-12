Zimbabwe: President Appoints 10 High Court Judges, One for Admin Court

President Mnangagwa has appointed 10 High Court judges and one for the Administrative Court on the recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission following the public interviews of 39 candidates conducted by the Commission last month.

They will be sworn in on Monday next week by Chief Justice Luke Malaba.

The 10 new members of the High Court bench are Mrs Faith Mushure, Mr Ngoni Nduna, Mr Regis Demure, Ms Philipa Phillips, Mr Gibson Mandaza, Mr Joel Mambara, Mr Naison Chivhayo, Mrs Vvian Ndlovu, Mr Sijabuliso Siziba and Mr Mpokiseng Dube.

Mr Maxwell Kaitano is now the new Administrative Court Judge.

The JSC secretary, Mr Walter Chikwana confirmed the appointment of the judges saying the swearing in ceremony of the 11 will be held next week.