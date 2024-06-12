Rwanda: Tourism University Utb Mourns Vice-Chancellor

The University of Tourism, Technology and Business Studies (UTB) has announced the death of its Vice-Chancellor Prof Simeon Wiehler, who passed on Monday, June 10.

In a statement on Tuesday, UTB said Wiehler's dedication and commitment to the university had "impacted the lives of many within our community."

The statement however did not state the cause of his death or where he was at the time of his passing.

"Throughout his tenure, Prof. Simeon WIEHLER exemplified the values and mission of our institution, fostering an environment of academic excellence, inclusivity, and innovation," said Deputy Vice-Chancellor John Ntahemuka

"His contributions have left an indelible mark on our university, and he will be remembered for his exceptional leadership and tireless efforts to advance University's collective goals."

Ntahemuka said details about the funeral service would be communicated in due time.