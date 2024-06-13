Zimbabwe: Ten New High Court Judges Appointed, Swearing-in Set for June 17

12 June 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has released the names of new judges following intense public interviews conducted last month.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has also appointed Justice Garainashe Mawadze as the first Deputy Judge President of the High Court of Zimbabwe.

The judges will be sworn in next Monday at a ceremony to be held at the Constitutional Court in Harare.

Those appointed as judges of the High Court of Zimbabwe are Naison Chivhayo, Regis Dembure, Mpokisengi Dube, Joel Mambara, Gibson Mandaza, Faith Mushure, Vivian Ndlovu, Ngoni Nduna, Philipa Phillips and Sijabuliso Siziba.

Douglas Kaitano has been appointed as the new Judge of the Administrative Court.

"The Judicial Service Commission sent its recommendation of the successful candidates to the President after conducting public interviews that were attended by 39 prospective candidates last month.

"There will be a swearing-in ceremony of the Deputy Judge President and the new eleven (11) judges on Monday 17 June 2024 at 1000 hrs at the Constitutional Court of Zimbabwe, Mashonganyika Building in Harare," said the JSC.

